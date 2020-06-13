57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Loveland, OH

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Landen
21 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Loveland
1 Unit Available
800 Kenmar Drive
800 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Loveland
1 Unit Available
825 Kenmar Drive
825 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Loveland

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Landen
1 Unit Available
2927 Columbia Trail
2927 Columbia Trl, Warren County, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9692 Union Cemetery Road
9692 Union Cemetery Road, Hamilton County, OH
Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Bonus Room Home in Symmes Township - Beautiful and Spacious Single Family Home in Symmes Township. Roomy kitchen has modern appliances and granite countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9105 Dominion Circle
9105 Dominion Circle, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1486 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Sycamore Station! This excellent location is convenient to Hwys, Shopping & Dining.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6695 Branch Hill Guinea Pike
6695 Branch Hill–Guinea Pike, Clermont County, OH
Short Term Fully Furnished Rental Only. Experience a dream life with this updated brick colonial. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, huge patio overlooking a duck pond and horse pasture.
Results within 5 miles of Loveland
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
36 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sixteen Mile Stand
11 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
469 Indian Lake Drive
469 Indian Lake Drive, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1706 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
11966 Stillwind Drive
11966 Stillwind Drive, Highpoint, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1614 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6747 Waverly Park
6747 Waverly Park, Warren County, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
9076 Shadetree Drive
9076 Shadetree Drive, Kenwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1232 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5896 Fields Ertel Road
5896 Fields Ertel Road, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1606 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED,Mason school, Great Location, close to Costco and Sam's , 2 miles to the mason mall area and 0.2 mile to I-71.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6263 Crooked Creek Drive
6263 Crooked Creek Drive, Mason, OH
Great home with a private oasis, two tiered deck, wooded back yard with sound of a running creek in the back. New Stainless appliances. Fresh paint, newer carpet, updated Master Bath, Newer Windows. On a lovely Cul-de-sac street. No Pets, Agent owned

Last updated April 11 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7713 Hunt Club Drive
7713 Hunt Club Drive, Warren County, OH
Open/Airy Zachary plan w/over 3500 sq Ft of living area. 2 bay windows/2ft exten in FR. 16x10 morning rm.Granite countertop, huge Master BR. Brand new refrigerator & dishwasher.Finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
10837 Fallsington Court
10837 Fallsington Court, Blue Ash, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Totally Remodeled in 2020, Really Totally, Awesome, You Newer See Any-other Like This One, Modern, Italian Inspired Design. Open and Airy, End Unit w/Attached Garage.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Landen
1 Unit Available
9265 White Pine Drive,
9265 White Pine Drive, Warren County, OH
9265 White Pine 4BR/2.5BA (Loveland) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Loveland, Ohio.

Last updated December 13 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Quarter Horse Cir Loveland Oh 45140-2067
1500 Quarterhorse Circle, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2220 sqft
Lovely unit with open floor plan. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with rich wood cabinets and walk-out to deck. Large bight and sunny living and dining space with built-in shelving and fireplace.

June 2020 Loveland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Loveland rents declined slightly over the past month

Loveland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Loveland stand at $909 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,195 for a two-bedroom. Loveland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Loveland, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Loveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Loveland, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Loveland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Loveland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,195 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Loveland.
    • While Loveland's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Loveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

