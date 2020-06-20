All apartments in Lorain
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3637 Canton Ave

3637 Canton Ave · (440) 444-9849
Location

3637 Canton Ave, Lorain, OH 44055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3637 Canton Ave · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Recent Remodel - Recent Remodeled - Central Air Conditioning - 2 Bed, 1 Bath in Lorain

Screening:

- We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.
- We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income verification and rental history.
- Please include in the application your last 3 pay stubs and your Photo ID
- If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who did not think they qualify do.

Co-signers:

Please keep the following in mind when deciding whether to proceed with being a co-signer.
- Your credit score must be a 700 or higher
- You cannot have any accounts in collections
- You must not have any evictions in your rental history or foreclosures if you owned a home
- You cannot have any criminal background - traffic offenses are excluded
- May not have filed bankruptcy in the last 10 years
- Your income must be sufficient enough to cover your expenses and those of the applicants you want to co-sign for - We look at the rent to income ratio and want that amount to be less than 22% - Applicants and co-signer income are combined and that amount is what we use to determine the RTI
- You cannot include any income that is not able to be placed for collections - for example, SSI, SSD, child support, unemployment, etc.

Pets: We Do not Charge a Pet Deposit, but we do charge an extra charge an extra $25 per month for each dog or cat. We do not EVER allow pit bulls, Doberman pinschers, rottweilers, German shepherds, chows, Akitas or any dog mixed with one or more of these breeds. You must also register your animal using the following link - https://www.petscreening.com/referral/b9SN9o4QgHWz. Please note there is a $25.00 fee to register and service animals and emotional support animals are also required to be registered.

Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. Sandstone Realty has their own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However, to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property, including painting. If you have a maintenance request, you are able to make those requests using your tenant portal.

Neighborhood: Many times, people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We cannot easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property. You may also call the local police departments for more detail about any crime in the area.

This property could rent any day and we rent on a first come first served basis. To schedule a showing instantly online visit www.sandstonepm.com or call (440) 444 - 9849.

Are you a landlord? Check out our services at www.sandstonepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Canton Ave have any available units?
3637 Canton Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
Is 3637 Canton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Canton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Canton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3637 Canton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorain.
Does 3637 Canton Ave offer parking?
No, 3637 Canton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3637 Canton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 Canton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Canton Ave have a pool?
No, 3637 Canton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3637 Canton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3637 Canton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Canton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 Canton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3637 Canton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3637 Canton Ave has units with air conditioning.
