3637 Canton Ave

2 Bed, 1 Bath - Recent Remodel - Recent Remodeled - Central Air Conditioning - 2 Bed, 1 Bath in Lorain



Screening:



- We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.

- We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income verification and rental history.

- Please include in the application your last 3 pay stubs and your Photo ID

- If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who did not think they qualify do.



Co-signers:



Please keep the following in mind when deciding whether to proceed with being a co-signer.

- Your credit score must be a 700 or higher

- You cannot have any accounts in collections

- You must not have any evictions in your rental history or foreclosures if you owned a home

- You cannot have any criminal background - traffic offenses are excluded

- May not have filed bankruptcy in the last 10 years

- Your income must be sufficient enough to cover your expenses and those of the applicants you want to co-sign for - We look at the rent to income ratio and want that amount to be less than 22% - Applicants and co-signer income are combined and that amount is what we use to determine the RTI

- You cannot include any income that is not able to be placed for collections - for example, SSI, SSD, child support, unemployment, etc.



Pets: We Do not Charge a Pet Deposit, but we do charge an extra charge an extra $25 per month for each dog or cat. We do not EVER allow pit bulls, Doberman pinschers, rottweilers, German shepherds, chows, Akitas or any dog mixed with one or more of these breeds. You must also register your animal using the following link - https://www.petscreening.com/referral/b9SN9o4QgHWz. Please note there is a $25.00 fee to register and service animals and emotional support animals are also required to be registered.



Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. Sandstone Realty has their own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However, to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property, including painting. If you have a maintenance request, you are able to make those requests using your tenant portal.



Neighborhood: Many times, people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We cannot easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property. You may also call the local police departments for more detail about any crime in the area.



No Pets Allowed



