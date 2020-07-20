All apartments in Licking County
Find more places like 6038 Quick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Licking County, OH
/
6038 Quick Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

6038 Quick Lane

6038 Quick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6038 Quick Lane, Licking County, OH 43011

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Country Living! Centerburg. - This modern farm house offers all the convenience of country living. Sitting on 5 acres of land, this farm house offers 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, As you enter the home you are greeted by beautiful hardwood flooring, the first bathroom and laundry room sit just off the entry way. Newly updated Kitchen offers lots of lighting, plenty of cabinet space, electric stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and dining area. Spacious living room, with access to side patio, Flex room leads out to a closed in all seasons room, which then leads out to a spacious deck overlooking the land. The upstairs splits, to the right to offer the master bedroom with large closet and lots of room. across the stairway to the left offers a hall bathroom, and 2 bedrooms with lots of closet space. This home also offers the Barn, shed and chicken coop.

Propane heat
Water softener
Just outside of Johnstown

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Call us today to request an application

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6038 Quick Lane have any available units?
6038 Quick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Licking County, OH.
What amenities does 6038 Quick Lane have?
Some of 6038 Quick Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6038 Quick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6038 Quick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6038 Quick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6038 Quick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Licking County.
Does 6038 Quick Lane offer parking?
No, 6038 Quick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6038 Quick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6038 Quick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6038 Quick Lane have a pool?
No, 6038 Quick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6038 Quick Lane have accessible units?
No, 6038 Quick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6038 Quick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6038 Quick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6038 Quick Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6038 Quick Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Pataskala
312 Foxtail Drive
Pataskala, OH 43062
Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055
Redwood Johnstown
211 Redwood Dr
Johnstown, OH 43031
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHJohnstown, OHPataskala, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OH
Groveport, OHUpper Arlington, OHPowell, OHCircleville, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHAthens, OHAshland, OHLondon, OHOrrville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University