6038 Quick Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Country Living! Centerburg. - This modern farm house offers all the convenience of country living. Sitting on 5 acres of land, this farm house offers 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, As you enter the home you are greeted by beautiful hardwood flooring, the first bathroom and laundry room sit just off the entry way. Newly updated Kitchen offers lots of lighting, plenty of cabinet space, electric stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and dining area. Spacious living room, with access to side patio, Flex room leads out to a closed in all seasons room, which then leads out to a spacious deck overlooking the land. The upstairs splits, to the right to offer the master bedroom with large closet and lots of room. across the stairway to the left offers a hall bathroom, and 2 bedrooms with lots of closet space. This home also offers the Barn, shed and chicken coop.



Propane heat

Water softener

Just outside of Johnstown



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644434)