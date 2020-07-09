All apartments in Licking County
2057 River Rd

2057 River Road · No Longer Available
Location

2057 River Road, Licking County, OH 43023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent to Own ONLY....check out our website, http://mingoproperties.com/buy/ and watch the video called "How Does Rent to Own Work?" to see if our program is a good fit for you. Make our four-bedroom, three bath home on five acres yours. The warm kitchen opens into a nice, bright dining area with wood burner, and then onto a deck. The home has a living room with gas log fireplace, a large family room, it boasts two staircases and lots of storage space. The views from this home are spectacular with neighboring Granville Township with open space land adding to the wonderful views. The height of the home above the surrounding area allows views of Granville as well as of distant hills in Newark. The two existing fenced pasture areas make this a great potential horse, or other animal farm.

(RLNE5644546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 River Rd have any available units?
2057 River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Licking County, OH.
What amenities does 2057 River Rd have?
Some of 2057 River Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2057 River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 River Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2057 River Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Licking County.
Does 2057 River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2057 River Rd offers parking.
Does 2057 River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2057 River Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 River Rd have a pool?
No, 2057 River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2057 River Rd have accessible units?
No, 2057 River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2057 River Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2057 River Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2057 River Rd has units with air conditioning.
