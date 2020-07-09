2057 River Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rent to Own ONLY....check out our website, http://mingoproperties.com/buy/ and watch the video called "How Does Rent to Own Work?" to see if our program is a good fit for you. Make our four-bedroom, three bath home on five acres yours. The warm kitchen opens into a nice, bright dining area with wood burner, and then onto a deck. The home has a living room with gas log fireplace, a large family room, it boasts two staircases and lots of storage space. The views from this home are spectacular with neighboring Granville Township with open space land adding to the wonderful views. The height of the home above the surrounding area allows views of Granville as well as of distant hills in Newark. The two existing fenced pasture areas make this a great potential horse, or other animal farm.



(RLNE5644546)