13346 Madison Avenue 4

Cozy studio apartment in the heart of Lakewood



This property is a studio apartment located on the second floor of the building featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bath. This home has a modern paint color palette, newer kitchen cabinets, carpeting and vinyl flooring. It has a refrigerator; we wont be providing the electric stove and tenant pays own electricity. It is great for cozy private space as a beginner living on your own or as a college student. Cat only with pet fee. No dogs.



Our requirements to get approved to this unit:



* Need to show monthly income of $1800

* No evictions, no felonies

Please make sure to bring: 3 months of most recent pay stubs, ID and $35 application fee

Apply at TurboTenant:

No Dogs Allowed



