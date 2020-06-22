All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 13346 Madison Avenue 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, OH
/
13346 Madison Avenue 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

13346 Madison Avenue 4

13346 Madison Avenue · (216) 600-9855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments under $700
See all

Location

13346 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy studio apartment in the heart of Lakewood - Property Id: 298543

This property is a studio apartment located on the second floor of the building featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bath. This home has a modern paint color palette, newer kitchen cabinets, carpeting and vinyl flooring. It has a refrigerator; we wont be providing the electric stove and tenant pays own electricity. It is great for cozy private space as a beginner living on your own or as a college student. Cat only with pet fee. No dogs.

CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING!

Our requirements to get approved to this unit:

* Need to show monthly income of $1800
* No evictions, no felonies
Please make sure to bring: 3 months of most recent pay stubs, ID and $35 application fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298543
Property Id 298543

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13346 Madison Avenue 4 have any available units?
13346 Madison Avenue 4 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13346 Madison Avenue 4 have?
Some of 13346 Madison Avenue 4's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13346 Madison Avenue 4 currently offering any rent specials?
13346 Madison Avenue 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13346 Madison Avenue 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13346 Madison Avenue 4 is pet friendly.
Does 13346 Madison Avenue 4 offer parking?
No, 13346 Madison Avenue 4 does not offer parking.
Does 13346 Madison Avenue 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13346 Madison Avenue 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13346 Madison Avenue 4 have a pool?
No, 13346 Madison Avenue 4 does not have a pool.
Does 13346 Madison Avenue 4 have accessible units?
No, 13346 Madison Avenue 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 13346 Madison Avenue 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13346 Madison Avenue 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13346 Madison Avenue 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13346 Madison Avenue 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13346 Madison Avenue 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd
Lakewood, OH 44107
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments under $700Lakewood Apartments under $800
Lakewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Edge

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity