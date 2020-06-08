Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Cottage Living in recently remodeled home - Property Id: 5110



This charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom cottage was been completely renovated in 2016. New kitchen with beautiful mosaic back splash, new stainless steel alliances, remolded full baths, new flooring, and light fixtures throughout. Central air and large utility room, and a garage. On the 1st floor there are 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The upstairs offers another full bathroom, 2 spacious bedrooms, as well as a large open area that could be used for an office, play room, or additional living space. The house also offers a nice sized fenced in yard with patio. This house is in heart of sought after Kettering and is walking distance Fraze Pavilion. It is truly a must see!



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/333-rockhill-kettering-oh/5110

