Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

333 Rockhill

333 Rockhill Ave · (937) 212-4604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 Rockhill Ave, Kettering, OH 45429

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Cottage Living in recently remodeled home - Property Id: 5110

This charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom cottage was been completely renovated in 2016. New kitchen with beautiful mosaic back splash, new stainless steel alliances, remolded full baths, new flooring, and light fixtures throughout. Central air and large utility room, and a garage. On the 1st floor there are 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The upstairs offers another full bathroom, 2 spacious bedrooms, as well as a large open area that could be used for an office, play room, or additional living space. The house also offers a nice sized fenced in yard with patio. This house is in heart of sought after Kettering and is walking distance Fraze Pavilion. It is truly a must see!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/333-rockhill-kettering-oh/5110
Property Id 5110

(RLNE5962470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Rockhill have any available units?
333 Rockhill has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 Rockhill have?
Some of 333 Rockhill's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Rockhill currently offering any rent specials?
333 Rockhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Rockhill pet-friendly?
No, 333 Rockhill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 333 Rockhill offer parking?
Yes, 333 Rockhill offers parking.
Does 333 Rockhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Rockhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Rockhill have a pool?
No, 333 Rockhill does not have a pool.
Does 333 Rockhill have accessible units?
No, 333 Rockhill does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Rockhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Rockhill has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Rockhill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 Rockhill has units with air conditioning.
