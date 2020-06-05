All apartments in Hudson
72 Village Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:47 AM

72 Village Way

72 Village Way · (330) 686-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72 Village Way, Hudson, OH 44236
Historic Hudson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This completely remodeled/updated 2nd floor office space is a MUST SEE! So many options here! You walk in and straight ahead you will find a Kitchen with a fridge, sink, plenty of counter/cabinet space and a closet with ample storage. You have 2 separate offices in this unit which offers great options, a half bath with a storage closet and an area in the hallway that would make a fabulous coffee bar! Plenty of windows let in a ton of natural light. This #4-B is located in the heart of First & Main...so you are seconds away from restaurants, shopping and more. Call today for a private tour of this one of kind opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Village Way have any available units?
72 Village Way has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 72 Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
72 Village Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Village Way pet-friendly?
No, 72 Village Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 72 Village Way offer parking?
No, 72 Village Way does not offer parking.
Does 72 Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Village Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Village Way have a pool?
No, 72 Village Way does not have a pool.
Does 72 Village Way have accessible units?
No, 72 Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Village Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Village Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Village Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Village Way does not have units with air conditioning.
