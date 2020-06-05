72 Village Way

Amenities

recently renovated coffee bar refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

This completely remodeled/updated 2nd floor office space is a MUST SEE! So many options here! You walk in and straight ahead you will find a Kitchen with a fridge, sink, plenty of counter/cabinet space and a closet with ample storage. You have 2 separate offices in this unit which offers great options, a half bath with a storage closet and an area in the hallway that would make a fabulous coffee bar! Plenty of windows let in a ton of natural light. This #4-B is located in the heart of First & Main...so you are seconds away from restaurants, shopping and more. Call today for a private tour of this one of kind opportunity!