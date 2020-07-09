5755 Jasonway Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home For Rent That Is Freshly Painted Throughout. This Four Bedrooms Complemented With An Additional Bonus Room And Two And A Half Bathrooms. Huge Formal Living Room And Many Upgrades Such As The Kitchen With Granite Island And Counter Tops With Large Cabinets. High-Grade Appliances Throughout The Kitchen For Your Daily Use. Large Master Bedroom Includes Master Bathroom And Walk-In Closet. Great Den For Your Personal Office. Clean And Freshly Painted Garage To Complement It All. The Backyard Is Spacious For Outdoor Activities When In Season. Also Close To An Abundance Of Shopping In The Hilliard Area.

Office Phone: (614) 932-2000