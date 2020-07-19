All apartments in Hilliard
Home
/
Hilliard, OH
/
5158 Wyandot Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5158 Wyandot Place

5158 Wyandot Place · No Longer Available
Location

5158 Wyandot Place, Hilliard, OH 43026

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3 possibly -4 bedroom Ranch Style Home in Hilliard Schools!
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home with detached garage. Possible 4th bedroom or extra living space has been finished as part of the attached garage. New A/C unit. Washer and Dryer included! Recently remodeled. Hilliard City schools! Clean, fresh, and ready for your family . Sorry, NO SECTION 8. Please read rental requirements below. If you meet these qualifications please call me for a showing. No Pets.

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household salary needs to be around $3500 a month or more.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT S4RE.COM. Two forms of identification, Social security number, Last three addresses, and landlord information. Employer information and Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs, W2's, bank statements required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5158 Wyandot Place have any available units?
5158 Wyandot Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 5158 Wyandot Place have?
Some of 5158 Wyandot Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5158 Wyandot Place currently offering any rent specials?
5158 Wyandot Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5158 Wyandot Place pet-friendly?
No, 5158 Wyandot Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilliard.
Does 5158 Wyandot Place offer parking?
Yes, 5158 Wyandot Place offers parking.
Does 5158 Wyandot Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5158 Wyandot Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5158 Wyandot Place have a pool?
No, 5158 Wyandot Place does not have a pool.
Does 5158 Wyandot Place have accessible units?
No, 5158 Wyandot Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5158 Wyandot Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5158 Wyandot Place does not have units with dishwashers.
