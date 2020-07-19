5158 Wyandot Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 possibly -4 bedroom Ranch Style Home in Hilliard Schools!

Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home with detached garage. Possible 4th bedroom or extra living space has been finished as part of the attached garage. New A/C unit. Washer and Dryer included! Recently remodeled. Hilliard City schools! Clean, fresh, and ready for your family . Sorry, NO SECTION 8. Please read rental requirements below. If you meet these qualifications please call me for a showing. No Pets.



RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household salary needs to be around $3500 a month or more.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT S4RE.COM. Two forms of identification, Social security number, Last three addresses, and landlord information. Employer information and Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs, W2's, bank statements required.