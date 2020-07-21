4867 Leybourne Drive

Amenities

This charming split level home, located in the heart of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard Local School District. This home's main floor features a living room with a fireplace connected to a full eat-in kitchen area with access to the back deck. The lower level features a spacious family room, a full bathroom, utility area with storage, and access to the two car garage. All three bedrooms are located on the top floor along with a full bathroom. Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Application and leasing details can be found inside.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.