Last updated October 10 2019 at 4:15 PM

4867 Leybourne Drive

4867 Leybourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4867 Leybourne Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming split level home, located in the heart of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard Local School District. This home's main floor features a living room with a fireplace connected to a full eat-in kitchen area with access to the back deck. The lower level features a spacious family room, a full bathroom, utility area with storage, and access to the two car garage. All three bedrooms are located on the top floor along with a full bathroom. Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Application and leasing details can be found inside.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4867 Leybourne Drive have any available units?
4867 Leybourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 4867 Leybourne Drive have?
Some of 4867 Leybourne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4867 Leybourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4867 Leybourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4867 Leybourne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4867 Leybourne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4867 Leybourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4867 Leybourne Drive offers parking.
Does 4867 Leybourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4867 Leybourne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4867 Leybourne Drive have a pool?
No, 4867 Leybourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4867 Leybourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 4867 Leybourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4867 Leybourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4867 Leybourne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
