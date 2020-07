Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this updated 4-bedroom home in Hilliard Schools. This desirable floor plan has large living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor. The upstairs has three bedrooms with full bathroom. The lower level has a finished great room with fireplace, fourth bedroom, half bath and laundry space. The backyard has a large shed with plenty of storage. Call and schedule your tour today!