Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available now.. Updated and beautiful! Bright and open with tons of natural light. Huge master suite w/cathedral ceiling and walk in closet. Lower level rec room and extra storage! Fenced yard with deck is perfect for kids & entertaining. EZ access to 70, 270 & OSU. Tenant responsible for utilities and upkeep of the house. Security plus one month's rent due upon signing lease. Pets accepted with additional fees.