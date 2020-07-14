Carriage Hill Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room courtyard package receiving

Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.



Our one and two bedroom apartment homes have both open and closed galley-style kitchens and are fully equipped with dishwasher, garbage disposal, frost free refrigerator, and electric range. Both of our one and two bedroom apartment homes feature beautiful over sized windows that provides natural light, neutral wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets in select floor plans, paid heat and central air conditioning.



At Carriage Hill Apartments we have plenty of off street parking for you and your guests and we are pet friendly (breed restrictions).



Our lovely apartment community features a peaceful picnic grove with grills and picnic tables, a sparkling swimming pool with sundecks. Our clubhouse features a party room available for fun times and celebrations. We also have laundry rooms in each building and pet stations for your convenience when walking your favorite dog in our lovely park like setting. Our wonderful maintenance team will provide you with excellent customer service and is available for after hours emergencies.