All apartments in Hamilton
Find more places like Carriage Hill Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hamilton, OH
/
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Carriage Hill Apartment Homes

1344 Carriage Hill Ln · (786) 574-3216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hamilton
See all
West Hamilton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0935_06 · Avail. now

$738

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1350_07 · Avail. now

$738

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1354_07 · Avail. now

$738

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1358_01 · Avail. now

$864

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 0936_07 · Avail. now

$864

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 0936_08 · Avail. now

$864

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage Hill Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
package receiving
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.

Our one and two bedroom apartment homes have both open and closed galley-style kitchens and are fully equipped with dishwasher, garbage disposal, frost free refrigerator, and electric range. Both of our one and two bedroom apartment homes feature beautiful over sized windows that provides natural light, neutral wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets in select floor plans, paid heat and central air conditioning.

At Carriage Hill Apartments we have plenty of off street parking for you and your guests and we are pet friendly (breed restrictions).

Our lovely apartment community features a peaceful picnic grove with grills and picnic tables, a sparkling swimming pool with sundecks. Our clubhouse features a party room available for fun times and celebrations. We also have laundry rooms in each building and pet stations for your convenience when walking your favorite dog in our lovely park like setting. Our wonderful maintenance team will provide you with excellent customer service and is available for after hours emergencies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 One-time fee for 1 pet, $100 for additional pet
limit: 2 Pet Max
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $200 one time fee
limit: 2
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $200 one time fee
limit: 2
rent: $20

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage Hill Apartment Homes have any available units?
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes has 27 units available starting at $738 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage Hill Apartment Homes have?
Some of Carriage Hill Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage Hill Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage Hill Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage Hill Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Carriage Hill Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, Carriage Hill Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does Carriage Hill Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage Hill Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage Hill Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Carriage Hill Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Carriage Hill Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Carriage Hill Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage Hill Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage Hill Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Carriage Hill Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Creek Apartments
7895 Shadow Creek Dr
Hamilton, OH 45011

Similar Pages

Hamilton 1 BedroomsHamilton 2 Bedrooms
Hamilton Apartments with PoolHamilton Dog Friendly Apartments
Hamilton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KY
Burlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Hamilton
East Hamilton

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami University-HamiltonGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity