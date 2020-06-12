Apartment List
20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hamilton, OH

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/03/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
2078 Sunset Drive
2078 Sunset Drive, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
Large updated 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with new flooring, paint, carpet blinds and light fixtures on first floor. New dishwasher and microwave in kitchen w/ large pantry. Ceiling fans in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1099 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Beckett Ridge
13 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Springdale
6 Units Available
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Forest Park
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$935
1055 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
483 W Kemper Road
483 West Kemper Road, Springdale, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
783 sqft
You will enjoy this newly renovated rental property. New kitchen cabinets with granite counter top. New bathrooms. Refurbished hard wood floors, throughout 1st floor. Freshly painted interior. Very cozy. 2 minutes to get to I-275.
Results within 10 miles of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Woodlawn
12 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Glendale
Contact for Availability
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Finneytown
2 Units Available
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wetherington
25 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
36 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Mount Healthy
6 Units Available
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Winston Lake
1 Unit Available
1364 Meredith Dr
1364 Meredith Drive, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1264 sqft
Nice 2/2 ranch with screened in back deck, fenced back yard, and oversizeed master bath.

June 2020 Hamilton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hamilton Rent Report. Hamilton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hamilton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hamilton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hamilton Rent Report. Hamilton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hamilton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hamilton rents increased over the past month

Hamilton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hamilton stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $836 for a two-bedroom. Hamilton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hamilton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Hamilton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hamilton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hamilton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hamilton's median two-bedroom rent of $836 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Hamilton.
    • While Hamilton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hamilton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Hamilton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

