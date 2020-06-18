All apartments in Hamilton
Find more places like 203 Eaton Avenue,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hamilton, OH
/
203 Eaton Avenue,
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

203 Eaton Avenue,

203 Eaton Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hamilton
See all
West Hamilton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

203 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 Eaton Avenue, · Avail. Jun 26

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
203 Eaton Avenue, Available 06/26/20 203 Eaton Ave 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This beautiful home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, new flooring, new paint, new windows, new roof, updated eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and a partial basement. Don't miss your chance!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**DEPOSIT PENDING**

(RLNE5719693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Eaton Avenue, have any available units?
203 Eaton Avenue, has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Eaton Avenue, have?
Some of 203 Eaton Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Eaton Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
203 Eaton Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Eaton Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Eaton Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 203 Eaton Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 203 Eaton Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 203 Eaton Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Eaton Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Eaton Avenue, have a pool?
No, 203 Eaton Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 203 Eaton Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 203 Eaton Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Eaton Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Eaton Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 203 Eaton Avenue,?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln
Hamilton, OH 45013

Similar Pages

Hamilton 1 BedroomsHamilton 2 Bedrooms
Hamilton Apartments with BalconyHamilton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hamilton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KY
Burlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Hamilton
East Hamilton

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami University-HamiltonGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity