Amenities
203 Eaton Avenue, Available 06/26/20 203 Eaton Ave 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This beautiful home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, new flooring, new paint, new windows, new roof, updated eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and a partial basement. Don't miss your chance!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**DEPOSIT PENDING**
(RLNE5719693)