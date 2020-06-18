Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

203 Eaton Avenue, Available 06/26/20 203 Eaton Ave 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This beautiful home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, new flooring, new paint, new windows, new roof, updated eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and a partial basement. Don't miss your chance!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**DEPOSIT PENDING**



