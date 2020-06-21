All apartments in Hamilton
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1040 Franklin Street,

1040 Franklin Street · (513) 275-1510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1040 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1040 Franklin Street, · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1040 Franklin 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - This cute and cozy bungalow home is 2BR/1BA newly renovated with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood and updated bath, W/D hookup. Outside you will find off street parking in the read and a partially fenced yard that is perfect for entertaining. This house will disappear before you know it! Visit us at bbrents.com.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5840272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Franklin Street, have any available units?
1040 Franklin Street, has a unit available for $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Franklin Street, have?
Some of 1040 Franklin Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Franklin Street, currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Franklin Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Franklin Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Franklin Street, is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Franklin Street, offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Franklin Street, does offer parking.
Does 1040 Franklin Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Franklin Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Franklin Street, have a pool?
No, 1040 Franklin Street, does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Franklin Street, have accessible units?
No, 1040 Franklin Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Franklin Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Franklin Street, has units with dishwashers.
