1040 Franklin Street,

1040 Franklin 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - This cute and cozy bungalow home is 2BR/1BA newly renovated with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood and updated bath, W/D hookup. Outside you will find off street parking in the read and a partially fenced yard that is perfect for entertaining. This house will disappear before you know it! Visit us at bbrents.com.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**
