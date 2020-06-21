1040 Franklin Street,

Amenities

1040 Franklin 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - This cute and cozy bungalow home is 2BR/1BA newly renovated with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood and updated bath, W/D hookup. Outside you will find off street parking in the read and a partially fenced yard that is perfect for entertaining. This house will disappear before you know it! Visit us at bbrents.com.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE5840272)