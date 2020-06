Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

For Rent. Completely restored back to original 18ft tin ceilings and wood floors with lots of windows and light overlooking historical downtown Grove City. Within walking distant of many restaurants, theater, pubs and library. On bus line. All open concept with new appliances and efficiency new heating and cooling units. A must see! No Pets please!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4820500)