Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

12825 Thraves Ave

12825 Thraves Avenue · (216) 916-7778
Location

12825 Thraves Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Garfield Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,190

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is being offered at $90,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms. Welcome to this totally renovated Colonial! Including a NEW ROOF that will be going on the end of July!! This well maintained home features new flooring, updated ceiling fans and is freshly painted in neutral tones throughout. The kitchen has been updated with gleaming white cabinets, tiled back splash and stainless steel appliances. The partially finished basement, with cozy wood paneled rec room, makes for a great separate space for your hobbies. Nicely landscaped yard, with a patio for sitting outside and visiting with friends & family. The home is completed by an over-sized 2 car garage. This home is a must see! For more details about this property, or to go over our other rent to own opportunities, please contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12825 Thraves Ave have any available units?
12825 Thraves Ave has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12825 Thraves Ave have?
Some of 12825 Thraves Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12825 Thraves Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12825 Thraves Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12825 Thraves Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12825 Thraves Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garfield Heights.
Does 12825 Thraves Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12825 Thraves Ave offers parking.
Does 12825 Thraves Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12825 Thraves Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12825 Thraves Ave have a pool?
No, 12825 Thraves Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12825 Thraves Ave have accessible units?
No, 12825 Thraves Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12825 Thraves Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12825 Thraves Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12825 Thraves Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12825 Thraves Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
