12825 Thraves Ave

This home is being offered at $90,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms. Welcome to this totally renovated Colonial! Including a NEW ROOF that will be going on the end of July!! This well maintained home features new flooring, updated ceiling fans and is freshly painted in neutral tones throughout. The kitchen has been updated with gleaming white cabinets, tiled back splash and stainless steel appliances. The partially finished basement, with cozy wood paneled rec room, makes for a great separate space for your hobbies. Nicely landscaped yard, with a patio for sitting outside and visiting with friends & family. The home is completed by an over-sized 2 car garage. This home is a must see! For more details about this property, or to go over our other rent to own opportunities, please contact us today!