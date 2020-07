Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Lovely 2 BR, 2BA ranch condo in the Polo Club Condo community near Morse and Hamilton. Fresh paint and brand new stainless appliances and faux wood blinds throughout. Washer dryer hook up in the unit. 2 car attached garage. Easy access to the pool, club house and fitness center. This is a quiet, well maintained community in Gahanna. No smoking. Small pet permitted with approval and additional fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.