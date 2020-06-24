439 Langford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, located in the Foxboro neighborhood of Gahanna, feeds into the Gahanna-Jefferson City School District.



The first floor features a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, half bathroom, and family room with a fireplace and access to the back patio and fully fenced back yard.



All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.



The partially finished basement offers additional space for indoor recreation and storage. The two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.