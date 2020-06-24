All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:44 AM

439 Langford Court

439 Langford Court · No Longer Available
Location

439 Langford Court, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, located in the Foxboro neighborhood of Gahanna, feeds into the Gahanna-Jefferson City School District.

 The first floor features a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, half bathroom, and family room with a fireplace and access to the back patio and fully fenced back yard. 

All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.

The partially finished basement offers additional space for indoor recreation and storage. The two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Langford Court have any available units?
439 Langford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 439 Langford Court have?
Some of 439 Langford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Langford Court currently offering any rent specials?
439 Langford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Langford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 Langford Court is pet friendly.
Does 439 Langford Court offer parking?
Yes, 439 Langford Court offers parking.
Does 439 Langford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Langford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Langford Court have a pool?
No, 439 Langford Court does not have a pool.
Does 439 Langford Court have accessible units?
No, 439 Langford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Langford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Langford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Langford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Langford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
