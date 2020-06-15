7149 Woodridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the family friendly neighborhood in Forest Hills School District. Freshly painted and new laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen was completely upgraded with new granite countertops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances and flooring. Living room features vaulted ceilings. Enjoy carpeted family room in the lower level. Updated and modern bathrooms. Enjoy fresh coffee on the deck. 1 car attached garage with driveway parking. Pet Friendly. 1 mile to Anderson Towne Center.



Fireplace is inoperable.



Washer and dryer hookups at the property. Washer and dryer are available for rent at $40 per month.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/7149WoodridgeViewing2020



3D Videos: http://bit.ly/7149Woodridge3DTour



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,890, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.