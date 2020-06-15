All apartments in Fruit Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

7149 Woodridge Drive

7149 Woodridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7149 Woodridge Drive, Fruit Hill, OH 45230
Fruit Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the family friendly neighborhood in Forest Hills School District. Freshly painted and new laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen was completely upgraded with new granite countertops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances and flooring. Living room features vaulted ceilings. Enjoy carpeted family room in the lower level. Updated and modern bathrooms. Enjoy fresh coffee on the deck. 1 car attached garage with driveway parking. Pet Friendly. 1 mile to Anderson Towne Center.

Fireplace is inoperable.

Washer and dryer hookups at the property. Washer and dryer are available for rent at $40 per month.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/7149WoodridgeViewing2020

3D Videos: http://bit.ly/7149Woodridge3DTour

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,890, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7149 Woodridge Drive have any available units?
7149 Woodridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Hill, OH.
What amenities does 7149 Woodridge Drive have?
Some of 7149 Woodridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7149 Woodridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7149 Woodridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7149 Woodridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7149 Woodridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7149 Woodridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7149 Woodridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 7149 Woodridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7149 Woodridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7149 Woodridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7149 Woodridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7149 Woodridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7149 Woodridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7149 Woodridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7149 Woodridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7149 Woodridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7149 Woodridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
