2 bed 2 bath apartments
49 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fairview Park, OH
10 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
12 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
1364 Bonnieview Avenue
1364 Bonnieview Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 900; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID24103
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
12700 Lake Ave
12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
Beautiful & prestigious high rise condo on Lake Erie with both Lake and Downtown views! Two bedroom, 2 full bath on the 4th floor.
Results within 10 miles of Fairview Park
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
32 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1071 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
6 Units Available
Gateway District
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1205 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
23 Units Available
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1189 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
46 Units Available
Civic Center
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
10 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1075 sqft
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
3 Units Available
Downtown
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
7 Units Available
Detroit - Shoreway
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1128 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
6 Units Available
Downtown
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1131 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
11 Units Available
Gateway District
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
1 Unit Available
Warehouse District
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Worthington Yards in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
44 Units Available
Gateway District
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
15 Units Available
Gateway District
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
911 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
4 Units Available
Avenue District
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
1 Unit Available
Warehouse District
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1004 sqft
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
11 Units Available
Gateway District
The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1725 sqft
Facetime tours available! Welcome to the warmth and modern luxury of The Schofield Residences. Designed and built by Levi T.
12 Units Available
268 Units Available
Playhouse Square
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1194 sqft
Raise the curtain on a premier residential experience at The Lumen in the heart of the vibrant Playhouse Square district in downtown Cleveland.
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
