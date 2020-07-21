All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

12245 Woodsfield Circle E

12245 Woodsfield Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

12245 Woodsfield Circle East, Fairfield County, OH 43147

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WOW!! Move in Now for Just $800! What a gem in a GREAT LOCATION! Welcome home to the this UPDATED 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in a quiet family neighborhood! Pickerington North Schools, access to Harmon Rd, Refugee Rd, SR-256, and minutes from the best Pickerington has to offer...what more could you ask for? Maybe a 2-car garage?...check. Watch movies in the cozy living room and enjoy breakfast in your dedicated dining room. Ready for next spring? There's a huge deck just outside with a great shaded yard for grilling and relaxing! Schedule your showing today...this one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12245 Woodsfield Circle E have any available units?
12245 Woodsfield Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield County, OH.
What amenities does 12245 Woodsfield Circle E have?
Some of 12245 Woodsfield Circle E's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12245 Woodsfield Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
12245 Woodsfield Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12245 Woodsfield Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 12245 Woodsfield Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 12245 Woodsfield Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 12245 Woodsfield Circle E offers parking.
Does 12245 Woodsfield Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12245 Woodsfield Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12245 Woodsfield Circle E have a pool?
No, 12245 Woodsfield Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 12245 Woodsfield Circle E have accessible units?
No, 12245 Woodsfield Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 12245 Woodsfield Circle E have units with dishwashers?
No, 12245 Woodsfield Circle E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12245 Woodsfield Circle E have units with air conditioning?
No, 12245 Woodsfield Circle E does not have units with air conditioning.
