Amenities

garage recently renovated playground basketball court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Brand New Fully Updated 1.5 Story Home! House Fully Repainted! New Carpet Throughout! Brand New Full Bathroom- LVT Flooring, Vanity, Toilet, Tub! Brand New Kitchen- LVT Flooring, New Cabinets and Counters! Four Bedrooms! Two Bedrooms on First Floor! Two Bedrooms Upstairs! Fenced In Backyard! Detached One Car Garage! Across The Street From Willow Park- Basketball Court, Baseball Diamond, Playground! Near Highway 2 and Interstate 90! This Home Will Not Be Around For Long!