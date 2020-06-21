Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage extra storage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

21931 Fuller Ave, Euclid - Lovely refreshed 3 bed 1 bath single family home!



$1,000 rent / $1,000 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with additional non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply)

NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out.



Incredible 3 bed, 1 bath home in Euclid! This home offers a large full living & dining room. The large eat in kitchen offers a stove and dishwasher for the resident to utilize, along with ample cabinet space! A fridge is not provided - however, we can provide one for $25/month appliance fee! This home has tons of natural lighting, 2 car detached garage, covered front porch, and washer/dryer hook ups in the unfinished basement, that also adds additional storage space!



Tenant pays all utilities including gas/electric, water/sewer/trash, and handles lawn care maintenance and snow removal. Serious inquiries only!