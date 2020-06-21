All apartments in Euclid
Find more places like 21931 Fuller Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euclid, OH
/
21931 Fuller Ave
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:43 PM

21931 Fuller Ave

21931 Fuller Avenue · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Euclid
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21931 Fuller Avenue, Euclid, OH 44123
Euclid

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
21931 Fuller Ave, Euclid - Lovely refreshed 3 bed 1 bath single family home!

$1,000 rent / $1,000 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with additional non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply)
NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out.

Incredible 3 bed, 1 bath home in Euclid! This home offers a large full living & dining room. The large eat in kitchen offers a stove and dishwasher for the resident to utilize, along with ample cabinet space! A fridge is not provided - however, we can provide one for $25/month appliance fee! This home has tons of natural lighting, 2 car detached garage, covered front porch, and washer/dryer hook ups in the unfinished basement, that also adds additional storage space!

Tenant pays all utilities including gas/electric, water/sewer/trash, and handles lawn care maintenance and snow removal. Serious inquiries only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21931 Fuller Ave have any available units?
21931 Fuller Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21931 Fuller Ave have?
Some of 21931 Fuller Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21931 Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21931 Fuller Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21931 Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21931 Fuller Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euclid.
Does 21931 Fuller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21931 Fuller Ave does offer parking.
Does 21931 Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21931 Fuller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21931 Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 21931 Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21931 Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 21931 Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21931 Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21931 Fuller Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 21931 Fuller Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21931 Fuller Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21931 Fuller Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave
Euclid, OH 44132

Similar Pages

Euclid 1 BedroomsEuclid 2 Bedrooms
Euclid Apartments with GarageEuclid Cheap Places
Euclid Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OH
University Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity