Home
/
Erie County, OH
/
8807 Furnace Road 'A'
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

8807 Furnace Road 'A'

8807 Furnace Road · No Longer Available
Location

8807 Furnace Road, Erie County, OH 44089

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2-3 bedroom ranch duplex in rural Vermilion. - This well-kept property features natural woodwork, an updated kitchen and bath, and an attached 2 car garage. As you walk in there is a large living room with new carpets and a fireplace. Off the living room is another area that can be used as a family room, office, or third bedroom. The eat-in kitchen offers laminate wood floors and can easily fit a 6 person table. The bathroom includes new flooring, an updated tub, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Don't miss out, Apply Now or Schedule your Guided Virtual Tour on Landlord Leasing's website.

Thanks for your interest in our homes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website. Schedule your tour and you will receive a Zoom Meeting ID and Password by text message prior to the appointment. Don't miss out, feel free to drive by the house today!

(RLNE3485647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 Furnace Road 'A' have any available units?
8807 Furnace Road 'A' doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie County, OH.
What amenities does 8807 Furnace Road 'A' have?
Some of 8807 Furnace Road 'A''s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8807 Furnace Road 'A' currently offering any rent specials?
8807 Furnace Road 'A' is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 Furnace Road 'A' pet-friendly?
No, 8807 Furnace Road 'A' is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie County.
Does 8807 Furnace Road 'A' offer parking?
Yes, 8807 Furnace Road 'A' offers parking.
Does 8807 Furnace Road 'A' have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8807 Furnace Road 'A' does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 Furnace Road 'A' have a pool?
No, 8807 Furnace Road 'A' does not have a pool.
Does 8807 Furnace Road 'A' have accessible units?
No, 8807 Furnace Road 'A' does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 Furnace Road 'A' have units with dishwashers?
No, 8807 Furnace Road 'A' does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8807 Furnace Road 'A' have units with air conditioning?
No, 8807 Furnace Road 'A' does not have units with air conditioning.
