8807 Furnace Road 'A'

Spacious 2-3 bedroom ranch duplex in rural Vermilion. - This well-kept property features natural woodwork, an updated kitchen and bath, and an attached 2 car garage. As you walk in there is a large living room with new carpets and a fireplace. Off the living room is another area that can be used as a family room, office, or third bedroom. The eat-in kitchen offers laminate wood floors and can easily fit a 6 person table. The bathroom includes new flooring, an updated tub, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Don't miss out, Apply Now or Schedule your Guided Virtual Tour on Landlord Leasing's website.



