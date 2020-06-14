Apartment List
/
OH
/
east cleveland
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

155 Apartments for rent in East Cleveland, OH with garage

East Cleveland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Cleveland
43 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Cleveland
2 Units Available
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
16312 Helmsdale Road
16312 Helmsdale Road, East Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1232 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Results within 1 mile of East Cleveland
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:27pm
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
University Circle
6 Units Available
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University Circle
7 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
University Circle
16 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
861 sqft
Located in Coventry Village and with in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Steps from the RTA bus line. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coventry Village
2 Units Available
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coventry Village and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Within minutes to Case Western Reserve. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
336 Eddy
336 Eddy Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and see! Welcome home! Enjoy this nicely remodeled unit. Modern colors and updates with new carpeting, flooring and paint. Appliances included. Located near public transportation and local shopping. Move in ready and waiting for you.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
3124 Edgehill Rd
3124 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1800 sqft
3124 Edgehill Rd., Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Euclid - Green
1 Unit Available
1760 Victoria
1760 Victoria Road, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
3 bedroom, 1 bath, duplex, freshly painted.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1151 Pennfield Rd
1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenmont Rd
1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coventry 2 BR plus office. Beautiful house on a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Walk to the Coventry shopping district in a minute. Move-in ready. Downstairs unit features updated kitchen including stove & refrigerator, and lots of cabinets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
1938 Parkway Dr
1938 Parkway Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1805 sqft
1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
University Circle
1 Unit Available
1673 East 118 St
1673 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban townhome in the highly sought after community of vibrant University Circle, the heart of world renown medical, educational, and cultural facilities! Four levels of extraordinary architecture, this space features soaring ceiling heights,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2847 Hampshire Rd
2847 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fully remodeled from top to bottom! 3-4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on a beautiful street steps from Coventry Village.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
South Collinwood
1 Unit Available
865 Whitcomb Road
865 Whitcomb Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
968 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3447 Monticello Boulevard
3447 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1358 sqft
To schedule a viewing, click the link below https://homes.rently.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2102 Stillman Road
2102 Stillman Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated first floor unit in Cleveland Heights right off of Cedar Road with lots of natural light. Comes with 2 bedrooms and a sun room which can be used as a third bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2107 renrock rd - dn
2107 Renrock Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1325 sqft
remodeled nov. 2013, new appliances , bathroom , kithchen, steam heat,2 car garage, new windows, wood floors
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in East Cleveland, OH

East Cleveland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

East Cleveland 1 BedroomsEast Cleveland 2 BedroomsEast Cleveland 3 BedroomsEast Cleveland Apartments with Balcony
East Cleveland Apartments with GarageEast Cleveland Apartments with GymEast Cleveland Apartments with ParkingEast Cleveland Apartments with Pool
East Cleveland Cheap PlacesEast Cleveland Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Cleveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHVermilion, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OH
Orrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
The College of Wooster