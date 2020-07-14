All apartments in Dublin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Dublin Park

5211 Sawmill Rd · (405) 796-0995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Voted Best in Dublin! Spacious 1 and 2 Bedroom Townhomes! 98% Leased!
Location

5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH 43017
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Townhome-1

$1,199

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Townhome-2

$1,699

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dublin Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
online portal
playground
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center. Learn more about our amenities.
Located between I-270 and SR-315, our Dublin apartments offer a quick commute to major Columbus employers like Honda, Wendy’s HQ, Nationwide, JP Morgan Chase & Co., The Ohio State University, and the Wexner Medical Center. For the kids, you can rest assured that they’re in the best of hands as we’re located in the Dublin City School District.
Speaking of kids, our apartments in Dublin Ohio are surrounded by plenty of fun things for the family. Our residents recommend an annual membership to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Or spend a fun day exploring the local restaurants and boutiques of Historic Dublin. For the adults, there are plenty of great pubs and bars in the area that like to combine their drinks with fun games and activities. Check out our favorite 4 in the local area.
Also, our apartments in Dublin Ohio are surrounded by 7 shopping centers that are within a short commute. If you enjoy relaxing to the beautiful sound of naturally running water, Hayden Falls and Indian Run Falls are the best places to do it. Regardless of age of desire, there is sure to be a place to play nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dublin Park have any available units?
Dublin Park offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,199. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Dublin Park have?
Some of Dublin Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dublin Park currently offering any rent specials?
Dublin Park is offering the following rent specials: Voted Best in Dublin! Spacious 1 and 2 Bedroom Townhomes! 98% Leased!
Is Dublin Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Dublin Park is pet friendly.
Does Dublin Park offer parking?
Yes, Dublin Park offers parking.
Does Dublin Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dublin Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dublin Park have a pool?
Yes, Dublin Park has a pool.
Does Dublin Park have accessible units?
No, Dublin Park does not have accessible units.
Does Dublin Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dublin Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Dublin Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dublin Park has units with air conditioning.
