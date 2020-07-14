Dublin Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite online portal playground

On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center. Learn more about our amenities.

Located between I-270 and SR-315, our Dublin apartments offer a quick commute to major Columbus employers like Honda, Wendy’s HQ, Nationwide, JP Morgan Chase & Co., The Ohio State University, and the Wexner Medical Center. For the kids, you can rest assured that they’re in the best of hands as we’re located in the Dublin City School District.

Speaking of kids, our apartments in Dublin Ohio are surrounded by plenty of fun things for the family. Our residents recommend an annual membership to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Or spend a fun day exploring the local restaurants and boutiques of Historic Dublin. For the adults, there are plenty of great pubs and bars in the area that like to combine their drinks with fun games and activities. Check out our favorite 4 in the local area.

Also, our apartments in Dublin Ohio are surrounded by 7 shopping centers that are within a short commute. If you enjoy relaxing to the beautiful sound of naturally running water, Hayden Falls and Indian Run Falls are the best places to do it. Regardless of age of desire, there is sure to be a place to play nearby!