7907 Avaleen Cir N

Spacious 4 Bedroom Condo near Dublin downtown - Property Id: 198398



Located in the beautiful neighborhood of The Estates at Scioto Crossing in Dublin OH with Dublin City School, this large 2 story home with 2 car garage.

HOA includes lawn care,snow removal, clubhouse/fitness center, swimming pool and more!



What I love about this home



This home has around $55k worth of upgrades which includes Stainless steal appliances, 42' upgraded espresso finish cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, huge island, morning room, hardwood flooring in foyer, mudroom, kitchen and morning room. Fully finished basement. Second floor laundry. Walk able distance to children parks and Emerald park with three baseball courts, top rated Dublin city schools, Walk able distance to Dublin Scioto High school. Walking distance to Kroger, Walmart, Lifetime Fitness & shops/restaurants.

