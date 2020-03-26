All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 7907 Avaleen Cir N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
7907 Avaleen Cir N
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

7907 Avaleen Cir N

7907 Avaleen Circle North · (440) 532-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7907 Avaleen Circle North, Dublin, OH 43016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2475 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom Condo near Dublin downtown - Property Id: 198398

Located in the beautiful neighborhood of The Estates at Scioto Crossing in Dublin OH with Dublin City School, this large 2 story home with 2 car garage.
HOA includes lawn care,snow removal, clubhouse/fitness center, swimming pool and more!

What I love about this home

This home has around $55k worth of upgrades which includes Stainless steal appliances, 42' upgraded espresso finish cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, huge island, morning room, hardwood flooring in foyer, mudroom, kitchen and morning room. Fully finished basement. Second floor laundry. Walk able distance to children parks and Emerald park with three baseball courts, top rated Dublin city schools, Walk able distance to Dublin Scioto High school. Walking distance to Kroger, Walmart, Lifetime Fitness & shops/restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198398
Property Id 198398

(RLNE5450245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Avaleen Cir N have any available units?
7907 Avaleen Cir N has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7907 Avaleen Cir N have?
Some of 7907 Avaleen Cir N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 Avaleen Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Avaleen Cir N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Avaleen Cir N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7907 Avaleen Cir N is pet friendly.
Does 7907 Avaleen Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 7907 Avaleen Cir N does offer parking.
Does 7907 Avaleen Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7907 Avaleen Cir N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Avaleen Cir N have a pool?
Yes, 7907 Avaleen Cir N has a pool.
Does 7907 Avaleen Cir N have accessible units?
No, 7907 Avaleen Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Avaleen Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7907 Avaleen Cir N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 Avaleen Cir N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7907 Avaleen Cir N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7907 Avaleen Cir N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Cheap PlacesDublin Dog Friendly Apartments
Dublin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity