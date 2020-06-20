All apartments in Dublin
7758 Kelly Dr
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:51 AM

7758 Kelly Dr

7758 Kelly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7758 Kelly Drive, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Available September 1st! This beautiful, modern 4-5 bedroom custom home features vaulted ceilings, a HUGE great room with fireplace and built-ins, awesome eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including convection oven,and newer wood floors. Plenty of tall windows to let-in the sunlight and whole-house intercom system. Newer window coverings that include both curtains & blinds. Formal dining room, first-floor laundry room, massive master bedroom with gorgeous master bath including soaking tub and separate stand-up shower plus his & her separate vanities and large walk-in closet. Lower den can be used as a fifth bedroom if needed! Full, dry basement for plenty of additional storage space. 2-car attached garage with opener, professionally-landscaped yard, all on a huge 1/2 acre lot! Great Dublin location close to parks, schools, shopping, dining, and the Columbus Zoo. Easy access around town by way of the I-270 outer-belt, Rt.33, and I-71. Call 614.354.8870 today for details or to schedule a personal tour!

(RLNE5005124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7758 Kelly Dr have any available units?
7758 Kelly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7758 Kelly Dr have?
Some of 7758 Kelly Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7758 Kelly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7758 Kelly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7758 Kelly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7758 Kelly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7758 Kelly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7758 Kelly Dr offers parking.
Does 7758 Kelly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7758 Kelly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7758 Kelly Dr have a pool?
No, 7758 Kelly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7758 Kelly Dr have accessible units?
No, 7758 Kelly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7758 Kelly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7758 Kelly Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7758 Kelly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7758 Kelly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
