7758 Kelly Dr

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 Available September 1st! This beautiful, modern 4-5 bedroom custom home features vaulted ceilings, a HUGE great room with fireplace and built-ins, awesome eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including convection oven,and newer wood floors. Plenty of tall windows to let-in the sunlight and whole-house intercom system. Newer window coverings that include both curtains & blinds. Formal dining room, first-floor laundry room, massive master bedroom with gorgeous master bath including soaking tub and separate stand-up shower plus his & her separate vanities and large walk-in closet. Lower den can be used as a fifth bedroom if needed! Full, dry basement for plenty of additional storage space. 2-car attached garage with opener, professionally-landscaped yard, all on a huge 1/2 acre lot! Great Dublin location close to parks, schools, shopping, dining, and the Columbus Zoo. Easy access around town by way of the I-270 outer-belt, Rt.33, and I-71. Call 614.354.8870 today for details or to schedule a personal tour!
(RLNE5005124)