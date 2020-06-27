7758 Kelly Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Available September 1st! This beautiful, modern 4-5 bedroom custom home features vaulted ceilings, a HUGE great room with fireplace and built-ins, awesome eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including convection oven,and newer wood floors. Plenty of tall windows to let-in the sunlight and whole-house intercom system. Newer window coverings that include both curtains & blinds. Formal dining room, first-floor laundry room, massive master bedroom with gorgeous master bath including soaking tub and separate stand-up shower plus his & her separate vanities and large walk-in closet. Lower den can be used as a fifth bedroom if needed! Full, dry basement for plenty of additional storage space. 2-car attached garage with opener, professionally-landscaped yard, all on a huge 1/2 acre lot! Great Dublin location close to parks, schools, shopping, dining, and the Columbus Zoo. Easy access around town by way of the I-270 outer-belt, Rt.33, and I-71. Call 614.354.8870 today for details or to schedule a personal tour!



