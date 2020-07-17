Amenities

7635 Kelly Drive Available 08/31/20 Exquisite 5 Bedroom Rental Home In Exclusive Wyandotte Woods! Dublin Address and Dublin Schools!! - This impressive 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom executive rental home in exclusive Wyandotte Woods neighborhood in prime Dublin location is sure to please and meet every need for comfort and opulence! Boasting over 4,800 square feet in this flowing, open floor plan and includes fully finished basement. Owners have invested over $150K in updates throughout this stunner.



1st Floor: Gorgeous hardwood floors! 2-story great room with fireplace. High-end, upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, luxurious cabinetry, custom stone backsplash & eat-in area. 4-season room (also with hardwood floors) leads to beautiful custom stone patio with built-in seating and firepit. Formal dining room with chair rail and tray ceiling, 1st floor guest/mother-in-law suite.

2nd Floor: Impressive owner's suite w/ cathedral ceiling & generous closet space includes luxurious en suite complete with double vanity, Jacuzzi jetted tub, walk-in shower. 3 large bedrooms with large closets including "Jack & Jill" full bathroom.

Finished basement: Fully finished with incredible entertaining space, movie area, full kitchen area with eat-in space, work-out room, full bathroom, & additional storage



High-end finishes throughout include hardwood floors, custom woodwork, pillars, updated lighting and ceiling fans, beautiful doors. Great location in Dublin next to local park and easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as I-270. This home is a "can't miss"!!



**WILL ALLOW 1 DOG UNDER 50 LBS ONLY

**SORRY NO CATS



