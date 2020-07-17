All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 7635 Kelly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
7635 Kelly Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7635 Kelly Drive

7635 Kelly Drive · (855) 464-8500 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7635 Kelly Drive, Dublin, OH 43016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7635 Kelly Drive · Avail. Aug 31

$3,497

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4831 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
7635 Kelly Drive Available 08/31/20 Exquisite 5 Bedroom Rental Home In Exclusive Wyandotte Woods! Dublin Address and Dublin Schools!! - This impressive 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom executive rental home in exclusive Wyandotte Woods neighborhood in prime Dublin location is sure to please and meet every need for comfort and opulence! Boasting over 4,800 square feet in this flowing, open floor plan and includes fully finished basement. Owners have invested over $150K in updates throughout this stunner.

1st Floor: Gorgeous hardwood floors! 2-story great room with fireplace. High-end, upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, luxurious cabinetry, custom stone backsplash & eat-in area. 4-season room (also with hardwood floors) leads to beautiful custom stone patio with built-in seating and firepit. Formal dining room with chair rail and tray ceiling, 1st floor guest/mother-in-law suite.
2nd Floor: Impressive owner's suite w/ cathedral ceiling & generous closet space includes luxurious en suite complete with double vanity, Jacuzzi jetted tub, walk-in shower. 3 large bedrooms with large closets including "Jack & Jill" full bathroom.
Finished basement: Fully finished with incredible entertaining space, movie area, full kitchen area with eat-in space, work-out room, full bathroom, & additional storage

High-end finishes throughout include hardwood floors, custom woodwork, pillars, updated lighting and ceiling fans, beautiful doors. Great location in Dublin next to local park and easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as I-270. This home is a "can't miss"!!

**WILL ALLOW 1 DOG UNDER 50 LBS ONLY
**SORRY NO CATS

Watch the video walk-through here:
https://youtu.be/-o7xwQU9pMY

Contact us today for your application...this home won't last long.

Call (614) 505-6212 or 855-464-8500 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, Inc., EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Kelly Drive have any available units?
7635 Kelly Drive has a unit available for $3,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7635 Kelly Drive have?
Some of 7635 Kelly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 Kelly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Kelly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Kelly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 Kelly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7635 Kelly Drive offer parking?
No, 7635 Kelly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7635 Kelly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7635 Kelly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Kelly Drive have a pool?
No, 7635 Kelly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Kelly Drive have accessible units?
No, 7635 Kelly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Kelly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7635 Kelly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7635 Kelly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7635 Kelly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7635 Kelly Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017
Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments with BalconiesDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity