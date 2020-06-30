All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy

7200 Gorden Farms Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7200 Gorden Farms Parkway, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorden Farms Condominiums - Property Id: 163510

Winter Specials!
1 Month Free for 14 month Lease
Deposit is based on Credit score $0-1mth Full Rent

1 b Flat $825.00 2/15/20
2 b TH $1360.00 Now- Upgraded
1&2 bed waitlist for spring starting now!

Elegance and style await; with select features including crown molding, twelve foot ceilings, open floor plans, fireplaces, patio or deck, and six unique floor plans to choose from. Gorden Farms is located minutes from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. We offer wonderful amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, on-site fitness center, ample parking, garages with remote access and surroundings by a wonderful nature reserve is why you will want to call Gorden Farms your new home!

The City of Dublin offers an unsurpassed quality of life, with excellent schools, numerous employers, gorgeous parks and greenspace, and convenient access to Routes 33, 161 and 270. Gorden Farms is located conveniently within the renowned Dublin school district. Stop in today to find your new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163510
Property Id 163510

(RLNE5481982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy have any available units?
7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy have?
Some of 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy offers parking.
Does 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy has a pool.
Does 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Cheap PlacesDublin Dog Friendly Apartments
Dublin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus