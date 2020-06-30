7200 Gorden Farms Pkwy

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Gorden Farms Condominiums - Property Id: 163510



Winter Specials!

1 Month Free for 14 month Lease

Deposit is based on Credit score $0-1mth Full Rent



1 b Flat $825.00 2/15/20

2 b TH $1360.00 Now- Upgraded

1&2 bed waitlist for spring starting now!



Elegance and style await; with select features including crown molding, twelve foot ceilings, open floor plans, fireplaces, patio or deck, and six unique floor plans to choose from. Gorden Farms is located minutes from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. We offer wonderful amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, on-site fitness center, ample parking, garages with remote access and surroundings by a wonderful nature reserve is why you will want to call Gorden Farms your new home!



The City of Dublin offers an unsurpassed quality of life, with excellent schools, numerous employers, gorgeous parks and greenspace, and convenient access to Routes 33, 161 and 270. Gorden Farms is located conveniently within the renowned Dublin school district. Stop in today to find your new home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163510

Property Id 163510



(RLNE5481982)