6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870

This 3 BR 1.5 BA home has so many updates!! The first floor is open all the way across the back of the house with a family room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is updated with a custom back splash, granite counters, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. The front room is a flex room-office, living room, formal dining. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet with organizers and each of the other bedrooms has a desk nook and separate closet. The bathroom has been updated with custom tile. This house is just adorable!! Plenty of storage in the unfinished basement but you will find a washer and dryer for your convenience and a ping pong table. My favorite thing about this home is the back deck and gazebo area. This is complete with patio furniture and a gas grill. Lovely landscaping and a lush yard with trees at the back. You won't want to leave when you tour it! Hidden fence with dog collar. Dog possible with approval and additional fee. No smoking. This home is in Dublin schools in the Indian Run Meadows neighborhood.