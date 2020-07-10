All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870

6617 Fallen Timbers Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6617 Fallen Timbers Dr, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
This 3 BR 1.5 BA home has so many updates!! The first floor is open all the way across the back of the house with a family room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is updated with a custom back splash, granite counters, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. The front room is a flex room-office, living room, formal dining. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet with organizers and each of the other bedrooms has a desk nook and separate closet. The bathroom has been updated with custom tile. This house is just adorable!! Plenty of storage in the unfinished basement but you will find a washer and dryer for your convenience and a ping pong table. My favorite thing about this home is the back deck and gazebo area. This is complete with patio furniture and a gas grill. Lovely landscaping and a lush yard with trees at the back. You won't want to leave when you tour it! Hidden fence with dog collar. Dog possible with approval and additional fee. No smoking. This home is in Dublin schools in the Indian Run Meadows neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 have any available units?
6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 have?
Some of 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 is pet friendly.
Does 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 offer parking?
No, 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 does not offer parking.
Does 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 have a pool?
No, 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 have accessible units?
No, 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6617 Fallen Timbers Dr Dublin Oh 43017-2870 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments with BalconyDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus