6247 Wynford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move right into this Wyndham Village beauty! This updated home is light and bright! The spacious kitchen has an island with granite countertops that opens to the eating area. The kitchen appliances include a new 5-burner gas range/convection oven and new refrigerator. Family room fireplace has gas/wood burner fireplace and new wood floors throughout. Master bedroom is incredible with vaulted ceilings and large master bath. Master bath has double sinks with granite countertops, shower and soaking tub. Finished basement with great storage. Great yard with mature trees that backs up to green space. Washer/Dryer will stay.