Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

6247 Wynford Drive

6247 Wynford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6247 Wynford Drive, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move right into this Wyndham Village beauty! This updated home is light and bright! The spacious kitchen has an island with granite countertops that opens to the eating area. The kitchen appliances include a new 5-burner gas range/convection oven and new refrigerator. Family room fireplace has gas/wood burner fireplace and new wood floors throughout. Master bedroom is incredible with vaulted ceilings and large master bath. Master bath has double sinks with granite countertops, shower and soaking tub. Finished basement with great storage. Great yard with mature trees that backs up to green space. Washer/Dryer will stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6247 Wynford Drive have any available units?
6247 Wynford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 6247 Wynford Drive have?
Some of 6247 Wynford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6247 Wynford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6247 Wynford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6247 Wynford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6247 Wynford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6247 Wynford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6247 Wynford Drive offers parking.
Does 6247 Wynford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6247 Wynford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6247 Wynford Drive have a pool?
No, 6247 Wynford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6247 Wynford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6247 Wynford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6247 Wynford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6247 Wynford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6247 Wynford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6247 Wynford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
