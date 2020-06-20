6049 Craughwell Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 3rd floor unit is a must see. This home features marble counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, bamboo floors and more! Travertine tile walk-in shower in master bath, granite counters in both bathroom. Vaulted ceiling and bamboo floors throughout living room. Washer/dryer in unit! 1 car detached garage! Community pool!



Dublin City Schools



One small pet allowed. Maximum 25 lbs. $250 pet deposit and $25 per month pet fee.



$40 application fee per adult (18+); $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit $1,425. Security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.