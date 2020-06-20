All apartments in Dublin
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:54 PM

6049 Craughwell Lane

6049 Craughwell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6049 Craughwell Lane, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 3rd floor unit is a must see. This home features marble counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, bamboo floors and more! Travertine tile walk-in shower in master bath, granite counters in both bathroom. Vaulted ceiling and bamboo floors throughout living room. Washer/dryer in unit! 1 car detached garage! Community pool!

Dublin City Schools

One small pet allowed. Maximum 25 lbs. $250 pet deposit and $25 per month pet fee.

$40 application fee per adult (18+); $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit $1,425. Security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6049 Craughwell Lane have any available units?
6049 Craughwell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 6049 Craughwell Lane have?
Some of 6049 Craughwell Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6049 Craughwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6049 Craughwell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6049 Craughwell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6049 Craughwell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6049 Craughwell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6049 Craughwell Lane offers parking.
Does 6049 Craughwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6049 Craughwell Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6049 Craughwell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6049 Craughwell Lane has a pool.
Does 6049 Craughwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 6049 Craughwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6049 Craughwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6049 Craughwell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6049 Craughwell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6049 Craughwell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
