Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

5891 Canyon Creek Drive

5891 Canyon Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5891 Canyon Creek Dr, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom - Dublin - Beautiful 3 story condo with 1950 square feet of living space!! 2 bedrooms, each with their own private bath, 3rd floor laundry conveniently located between bedrooms, eat-in island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, half bath near kitchen, great room offers access to the private balcony over looking pond, finished lower level, front porch with pond view for summer evenings, 2 car attached garage, full access to pool, fitness room, and clubhouse, washer and dryer are included! Great location close to shopping.

Pet accepted with $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.

Call our showing phone line to schedule a tour! 614-207-5757

(RLNE2306085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have any available units?
5891 Canyon Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have?
Some of 5891 Canyon Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5891 Canyon Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5891 Canyon Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5891 Canyon Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5891 Canyon Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5891 Canyon Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
