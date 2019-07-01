All apartments in Dublin
5848 Leven Links Court
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

5848 Leven Links Court

5848 Leven Links Court · No Longer Available
Location

5848 Leven Links Court, Dublin, OH 43017
Muirfield Village

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this gorgeous custom rebuilt home (2006) on the 17th green of the Muirfield Village championship course! This great home boasts incredible woodwork, moldings and craftsmanship throughout. Big, bright open concept kitchen with eating area that overlooks the stunning great room. Great room includes walls of windows and doors that open to the 17th green of MVGC. Large Owner's suite with walk-in closets and spacious attached bathroom. Abundance of functional living space with den, two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and an office rounding out the first floor. Extremely convenient first AND second floor laundry rooms! Finished basement and 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5848 Leven Links Court have any available units?
5848 Leven Links Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
Is 5848 Leven Links Court currently offering any rent specials?
5848 Leven Links Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5848 Leven Links Court pet-friendly?
No, 5848 Leven Links Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5848 Leven Links Court offer parking?
Yes, 5848 Leven Links Court offers parking.
Does 5848 Leven Links Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5848 Leven Links Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5848 Leven Links Court have a pool?
No, 5848 Leven Links Court does not have a pool.
Does 5848 Leven Links Court have accessible units?
No, 5848 Leven Links Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5848 Leven Links Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5848 Leven Links Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5848 Leven Links Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5848 Leven Links Court does not have units with air conditioning.
