5796 Baronscourt Way Dublin Oh 43016-6045

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub pet friendly

This luxurious home features 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. There is both a first and second floor master as well as a nanny suite with private bath with steam shower and a temperature controlled wine cellar in the finished lower level. New Samsung Family Hub appliances and beautiful granite in the large kitchen with hearth room. So much work area for the gourmet cook and seating at the counter for entertaining. Patio furniture and hot tub remain on the back patio. The lush yard backs to the Ballentrae Water Park. Also close to the Dublin City Pool. This home is absolutely beautiful!! No smoking or pets, please. Hilliard schools.