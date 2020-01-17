All apartments in Dublin
5598 Dundon Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

5598 Dundon Court

5598 Dundon Court · (614) 431-0638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5598 Dundon Court, Dublin, OH 43017
Muirfield Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 8066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous executive home on the Jack's Championship Course in Muirfield Village with over 8000 SF of living space. Beautiful wooded lot and landscaping. Hardwood floors & beautiful views of Jack's Championship Course from every window! Main floor consists of the gourmet kitchen, great room, formal living & dining rooms, and more. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including the Owner's suit with en suite bath. The walk-out lower-level offers another bedroom and full bath. Live in the lap of luxury in one of Dublin's premier communities! Owner prefers to lease the home fully furnished. See A2A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5598 Dundon Court have any available units?
5598 Dundon Court has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5598 Dundon Court have?
Some of 5598 Dundon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5598 Dundon Court currently offering any rent specials?
5598 Dundon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5598 Dundon Court pet-friendly?
No, 5598 Dundon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5598 Dundon Court offer parking?
Yes, 5598 Dundon Court does offer parking.
Does 5598 Dundon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5598 Dundon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5598 Dundon Court have a pool?
No, 5598 Dundon Court does not have a pool.
Does 5598 Dundon Court have accessible units?
No, 5598 Dundon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5598 Dundon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5598 Dundon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5598 Dundon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5598 Dundon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
