5598 Dundon Court

Amenities
Gorgeous executive home on the Jack's Championship Course in Muirfield Village with over 8000 SF of living space. Beautiful wooded lot and landscaping. Hardwood floors & beautiful views of Jack's Championship Course from every window! Main floor consists of the gourmet kitchen, great room, formal living & dining rooms, and more. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including the Owner's suit with en suite bath. The walk-out lower-level offers another bedroom and full bath. Live in the lap of luxury in one of Dublin's premier communities! Owner prefers to lease the home fully furnished. See A2A.