5598 Dundon Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous executive home on the Jack's Championship Course in Muirfield Village with over 8000 SF of living space. Beautiful wooded lot and landscaping. Hardwood floors & beautiful views of Jack's Championship Course from every window! Main floor consists of the gourmet kitchen, great room, formal living & dining rooms, and more. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including the Owner's suit with en suite bath. The walk-out lower-level offers another bedroom and full bath. Live in the lap of luxury in one of Dublin's premier communities! Owner prefers to lease the home fully furnished. See A2A.