5549 Bow Falls Blvd Dublin Oh 43016-7388

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool pet friendly

. Two BR 1.5 BA condo off of Hayden Run Rd in the Falls at Hayden Run. Finished basement has half bath and laundry with washer and dryer. Perfect for a home office or play room. Access to the hall bath from the master bedroom. Lots of closet space. This condo is perfect for entertaining with the open floor plan and eat in kitchen. New carpet on the second floor! Enclosed patio is adjacent to the off street parking. Your unit overlooks the lush green space out front as well as the walking path that surrounds the park and pond across the street. Use of the pool and gym included. Visit the Goat Bar by the pool. A great place to socialize! No smoking or pets please.