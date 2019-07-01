4582 Sixpenny Circle

Amenities

Sprawling 4 Bedroom Executive Rental Home With Walkout in Wedgewood Hills (Dublin)!! - This pristine and superbly appointed 4 bedroom executive rental boasts nearly 5,300 square feet of flowing living space including a fully finished walkout basement with an additional finished "spare" bedroom. This amazing elevated wooded lot has beautiful and extensive landscaping including mature trees which create natural privacy. Large deck off eat-in kitchen as well as generous patio off of basement French doors provide amazing outdoor space for leisurely enjoyment and entertaining. 10-foot ceilings and 2-story foyer are sure to impress immediately when one walks in the leaded glass front door. Hardwood floors in entire entry and foyer as well as entire kitchen and eat-in area, brand-new carpet throughout home as of February 2017. Formal dining room appointed with tray ceiling, chair rail, and stylish wainscoting. First floor office with plush trim and French doors. Impressive gourmet kitchen with large, appealing center island, new granite, all new appliances (tenant must supply Refrigerator), rich cherry cabinets, & walk-in-pantry. Fully finished basement with great entertaining space includes additional closet space and a fully functional 5th finished room, with possibility of extra guest room, play area, or workout space. All bedrooms are very generous with ceiling fans including 2nd master-type suite suite including fully private bathroom. Grandiose master suite is a true owners' retreat with sitting room centered around fireplace including built-ins, amazing natural lighting, unparalleled walk-in closet with additional storage in master for the most extensive of wardrobes. Master bath is sure to please with dual oversized vanities, each with double sinks, double glass shower with dual massaging custom showerheads, and Jacuzzi jetted tub for a luxury experience. Over-sized 4-car garage with lofted ceiling and fantastic space for additional storage. Virtually entire home repainted as of February 2017 as well as updated plumbing fixtures, lighting fixtures & new door hardware put the finishing touches on a truly impressive masterpiece!



Prestigious Dublin location blends the exclusivity of a premier community with easy accessibility to shopping, dining, daily conveniences, and major thoroughfares.



Well-reputed Dublin City Schools



This property is pet friendly with additional $100 fee per month; please see web site for breed, size restrictions.



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



