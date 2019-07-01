All apartments in Dublin
4582 Sixpenny Circle

4582 Sixpenny Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4582 Sixpenny Circle, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sprawling 4 Bedroom Executive Rental Home With Walkout in Wedgewood Hills (Dublin)!! - This pristine and superbly appointed 4 bedroom executive rental boasts nearly 5,300 square feet of flowing living space including a fully finished walkout basement with an additional finished "spare" bedroom. This amazing elevated wooded lot has beautiful and extensive landscaping including mature trees which create natural privacy. Large deck off eat-in kitchen as well as generous patio off of basement French doors provide amazing outdoor space for leisurely enjoyment and entertaining. 10-foot ceilings and 2-story foyer are sure to impress immediately when one walks in the leaded glass front door. Hardwood floors in entire entry and foyer as well as entire kitchen and eat-in area, brand-new carpet throughout home as of February 2017. Formal dining room appointed with tray ceiling, chair rail, and stylish wainscoting. First floor office with plush trim and French doors. Impressive gourmet kitchen with large, appealing center island, new granite, all new appliances (tenant must supply Refrigerator), rich cherry cabinets, & walk-in-pantry. Fully finished basement with great entertaining space includes additional closet space and a fully functional 5th finished room, with possibility of extra guest room, play area, or workout space. All bedrooms are very generous with ceiling fans including 2nd master-type suite suite including fully private bathroom. Grandiose master suite is a true owners' retreat with sitting room centered around fireplace including built-ins, amazing natural lighting, unparalleled walk-in closet with additional storage in master for the most extensive of wardrobes. Master bath is sure to please with dual oversized vanities, each with double sinks, double glass shower with dual massaging custom showerheads, and Jacuzzi jetted tub for a luxury experience. Over-sized 4-car garage with lofted ceiling and fantastic space for additional storage. Virtually entire home repainted as of February 2017 as well as updated plumbing fixtures, lighting fixtures & new door hardware put the finishing touches on a truly impressive masterpiece!

Prestigious Dublin location blends the exclusivity of a premier community with easy accessibility to shopping, dining, daily conveniences, and major thoroughfares.

Well-reputed Dublin City Schools

This property is pet friendly with additional $100 fee per month; please see web site for breed, size restrictions.

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Make sure to watch the video tour:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSHgc5Cp8OU&feature=youtu.be

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://Columbuspropertymanagmentpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.Columbuspropertymanagementpros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE2992299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4582 Sixpenny Circle have any available units?
4582 Sixpenny Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 4582 Sixpenny Circle have?
Some of 4582 Sixpenny Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4582 Sixpenny Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4582 Sixpenny Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4582 Sixpenny Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4582 Sixpenny Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4582 Sixpenny Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4582 Sixpenny Circle offers parking.
Does 4582 Sixpenny Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4582 Sixpenny Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4582 Sixpenny Circle have a pool?
No, 4582 Sixpenny Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4582 Sixpenny Circle have accessible units?
No, 4582 Sixpenny Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4582 Sixpenny Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4582 Sixpenny Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4582 Sixpenny Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4582 Sixpenny Circle has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

