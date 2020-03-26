3842 Carberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Dublin! (The Reserves at Scioto Crossing) - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 1st floor condo in popular Reserve at Scioto Crossing with Dublin schools. Private, keyed access to building as well as interior entrance to condo. Attached garage with interior entrance.Beautiful hardwood flooring thru-out the condo, as you enter into the condo, you are welcomed by all hard wood flooring, laundry room and hall bathroom. the first bedroom has high ceilings and large closet, The living room offers lots of living space, with decorative lighting fixtures. The kitchen opens to Dining Room and Living room with a breakfast nook with room for bar stools, The large master bedroom offers plenty of living space, walk in close and en suite bathroom. Attached covered patio.



Community Pool

Fitness center in Clubhouse

Columbus Zoo & Zoombezi Bay

Indian Run Falls

Muirfield golf course

Lots of shopping and restaurants

Easy access to I270



**small dogs under 30lbs welcome.



***MOVE IN SPECIAL***

Receive 1/2 off of first FULL months rent



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Cats Allowed



