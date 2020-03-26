All apartments in Dublin
3842 Carberry Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

3842 Carberry Drive

3842 Carberry Drive · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3842 Carberry Drive, Dublin, OH 43016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3842 Carberry Drive · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Dublin! (The Reserves at Scioto Crossing) - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 1st floor condo in popular Reserve at Scioto Crossing with Dublin schools. Private, keyed access to building as well as interior entrance to condo. Attached garage with interior entrance.Beautiful hardwood flooring thru-out the condo, as you enter into the condo, you are welcomed by all hard wood flooring, laundry room and hall bathroom. the first bedroom has high ceilings and large closet, The living room offers lots of living space, with decorative lighting fixtures. The kitchen opens to Dining Room and Living room with a breakfast nook with room for bar stools, The large master bedroom offers plenty of living space, walk in close and en suite bathroom. Attached covered patio.

Community Pool
Fitness center in Clubhouse
Columbus Zoo & Zoombezi Bay
Indian Run Falls
Muirfield golf course
Lots of shopping and restaurants
Easy access to I270

**small dogs under 30lbs welcome.

***MOVE IN SPECIAL***
Receive 1/2 off of first FULL months rent

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5680325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 Carberry Drive have any available units?
3842 Carberry Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3842 Carberry Drive have?
Some of 3842 Carberry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 Carberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Carberry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Carberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3842 Carberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3842 Carberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3842 Carberry Drive does offer parking.
Does 3842 Carberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 Carberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Carberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3842 Carberry Drive has a pool.
Does 3842 Carberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 3842 Carberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Carberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3842 Carberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3842 Carberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3842 Carberry Drive has units with air conditioning.
