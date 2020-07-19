2995 Glenloch Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

This is a Braelinn Green Condo with over 1,700 sq ft. It's located in the Dublin Scioto school district. It's considered in excellent condition with a great location and in an upscale community. It features:



3 Bedrooms

2.5 Baths

Finished basement

1 Car garage (attached)

Washer and Dryer hookups

Nearby park

Available December 1st.



We are looking for a caring tenant with:



$25 application fee

Good credit

$1,000 deposit

$1,295 per month



Please contact Dan at show contact info for details.

My direct email is dpoorman111 @ yahoo . com



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22574



(RLNE4536757)