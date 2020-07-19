All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 2995 Glenloch Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
2995 Glenloch Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2995 Glenloch Circle

2995 Glenloch Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2995 Glenloch Circle, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a Braelinn Green Condo with over 1,700 sq ft. It's located in the Dublin Scioto school district. It's considered in excellent condition with a great location and in an upscale community. It features:

3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
Finished basement
1 Car garage (attached)
Washer and Dryer hookups
Nearby park
Available December 1st.

We are looking for a caring tenant with:

$25 application fee
Good credit
$1,000 deposit
$1,295 per month

Please contact Dan at show contact info for details.
My direct email is dpoorman111 @ yahoo . com

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22574

(RLNE4536757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2995 Glenloch Circle have any available units?
2995 Glenloch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 2995 Glenloch Circle have?
Some of 2995 Glenloch Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2995 Glenloch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2995 Glenloch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2995 Glenloch Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2995 Glenloch Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2995 Glenloch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2995 Glenloch Circle offers parking.
Does 2995 Glenloch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2995 Glenloch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2995 Glenloch Circle have a pool?
No, 2995 Glenloch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2995 Glenloch Circle have accessible units?
No, 2995 Glenloch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2995 Glenloch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2995 Glenloch Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2995 Glenloch Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2995 Glenloch Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments with BalconiesDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus