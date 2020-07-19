2995 Glenloch Circle

Amenities
This is a Braelinn Green Condo with over 1,700 sq ft. It's located in the Dublin Scioto school district. It's considered in excellent condition with a great location and in an upscale community. It features:
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
Finished basement
1 Car garage (attached)
Washer and Dryer hookups
Nearby park
Available December 1st.
We are looking for a caring tenant with:
$25 application fee
Good credit
$1,000 deposit
$1,295 per month
Please contact Dan at show contact info for details.
My direct email is dpoorman111 @ yahoo . com
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22574
(RLNE4536757)