111 Grandview Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:07 AM

111 Grandview Drive

111 Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

111 Grandview Drive, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Fantastic Mid-Century modern Ranch home on nearly half an acre near Downtown Dublin!! This home has it all! You'll love the OPEN floor plan with newly REMODELED kitchen, BEAUTIFUL original HARDWOOD floors, REMODELED bathrooms, newer windows and roof and partially finished basement! Lovely front porch and concrete patio in the backyard to enjoy the huge, private backyard that backs up to a field! Easy access along the bike path, close enough to walk or bike to DOWNTOWN DUBLIN and the new BRIDGE PARK with restaurants, bars, coffee shops, ice cream, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Grandview Drive have any available units?
111 Grandview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 111 Grandview Drive have?
Some of 111 Grandview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Grandview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Grandview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Grandview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 111 Grandview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 111 Grandview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 111 Grandview Drive offers parking.
Does 111 Grandview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Grandview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Grandview Drive have a pool?
No, 111 Grandview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 Grandview Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Grandview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Grandview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Grandview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Grandview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Grandview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
