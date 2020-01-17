111 Grandview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Fantastic Mid-Century modern Ranch home on nearly half an acre near Downtown Dublin!! This home has it all! You'll love the OPEN floor plan with newly REMODELED kitchen, BEAUTIFUL original HARDWOOD floors, REMODELED bathrooms, newer windows and roof and partially finished basement! Lovely front porch and concrete patio in the backyard to enjoy the huge, private backyard that backs up to a field! Easy access along the bike path, close enough to walk or bike to DOWNTOWN DUBLIN and the new BRIDGE PARK with restaurants, bars, coffee shops, ice cream, shopping and more!