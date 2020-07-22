All apartments in Delaware
Delaware, OH
34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive
34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive

34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo with a 2 car attached garage in the Lakes at Cheshire Community! The main level will give a spacious Living room with vaulted ceiling and an updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counters and vinyl plank flooring throughout the lower level. The upper floor will have a spacious owners suite with vaulted ceiling and its own on suite bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms on the upper floor as well. This home has all the upgrades for you!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive have any available units?
34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive have?
Some of 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive offers parking.
Does 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive have a pool?
No, 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
