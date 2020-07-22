34 Lakes at Cheshire Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rent this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo with a 2 car attached garage in the Lakes at Cheshire Community! The main level will give a spacious Living room with vaulted ceiling and an updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counters and vinyl plank flooring throughout the lower level. The upper floor will have a spacious owners suite with vaulted ceiling and its own on suite bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms on the upper floor as well. This home has all the upgrades for you!

Contact us to schedule a showing.