Delaware, OH
176 Hayes St
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

176 Hayes St

176 Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

176 Hayes Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Delaware. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer hookups. Utilities are tenant responsibility accept trash is provided by property in the form of 3 easily accessible gated dumpsters. Is pet friendly allow small dogs (breed specific) and cats. Date Available: Feb 11th 2020. $895/month rent. $895 security deposit required. We are excited to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Hayes St have any available units?
176 Hayes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 176 Hayes St have?
Some of 176 Hayes St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Hayes St currently offering any rent specials?
176 Hayes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Hayes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 176 Hayes St is pet friendly.
Does 176 Hayes St offer parking?
Yes, 176 Hayes St offers parking.
Does 176 Hayes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 Hayes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Hayes St have a pool?
No, 176 Hayes St does not have a pool.
Does 176 Hayes St have accessible units?
No, 176 Hayes St does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Hayes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Hayes St has units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Hayes St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 176 Hayes St has units with air conditioning.
