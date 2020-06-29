176 Hayes St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Delaware. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer hookups. Utilities are tenant responsibility accept trash is provided by property in the form of 3 easily accessible gated dumpsters. Is pet friendly allow small dogs (breed specific) and cats. Date Available: Feb 11th 2020. $895/month rent. $895 security deposit required. We are excited to meet you!