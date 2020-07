Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to the beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 full bath condo at Vistas at Wedgewood in Olentangy Schools! This second floor unit features OPEN CONCEPT LIVING! Eat in Kitchen, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM with WALK IN CLOSET! Washer and Dryer connections (possible rental plan optional), Central Air Conditioning, built-in appliances and so much more! The neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, lake, and walking paths! Great end unit with views of the pond and fountain with TONS of parking!!