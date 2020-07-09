All apartments in Dayton
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:40 PM

3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635

3635 Karwin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3635 Karwin Drive, Dayton, OH 45406
Wesleyan Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Welcome to 3635 Karwin Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45406

This is a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath end unit apartment. Stove & refrigerator provided. Basement has W/D hookups and plenty of storage space. MOVE IN READY!

Pet Friendly! Pet fees, and additional information needed listed on the application at www.insightrealestatedayton.com

*MOVE IN SPECIAL*
$250.00 1st Month's Rent

$595 rent and includes water/sewer and trash
$595 deposit

$40 non-refundable application fee pp

PLEASE NOTE THAT ALL APPLICANTS MUST VIEW THE INSIDE OF THE PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION

Please note this property does not accept housing vouchers

Shown by Appointment

Please call Jess at 937-556-2226 for showings

Please visit our website www.insightrealestatedayton.com for the most up to date information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 have any available units?
3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dayton, OH.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 have?
Some of 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 currently offering any rent specials?
3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 is pet friendly.
Does 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 offer parking?
No, 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 does not offer parking.
Does 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 have a pool?
No, 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 does not have a pool.
Does 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 have accessible units?
No, 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 does not have accessible units.
Does 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635 does not have units with dishwashers.
