3629-3635 Karwin Dr. - 3635

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Welcome to 3635 Karwin Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45406



This is a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath end unit apartment. Stove & refrigerator provided. Basement has W/D hookups and plenty of storage space. MOVE IN READY!



Pet Friendly! Pet fees, and additional information needed listed on the application at www.insightrealestatedayton.com



*MOVE IN SPECIAL*

$250.00 1st Month's Rent



$595 rent and includes water/sewer and trash

$595 deposit



$40 non-refundable application fee pp



PLEASE NOTE THAT ALL APPLICANTS MUST VIEW THE INSIDE OF THE PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION



Please note this property does not accept housing vouchers



Shown by Appointment



Please call Jess at 937-556-2226 for showings



Please visit our website www.insightrealestatedayton.com for the most up to date information.