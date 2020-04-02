Amenities

2005 Stegman Avenue, Available 06/16/20 2005 Stegman Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up and a full basement. Outside you will find a patio and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



