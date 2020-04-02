All apartments in Dayton
Find more places like 2005 Stegman Avenue,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dayton, OH
/
2005 Stegman Avenue,
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2005 Stegman Avenue,

2005 Stegman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dayton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2005 Stegman Avenue, Dayton, OH 45404
Old North Dayton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2005 Stegman Avenue, Available 06/16/20 2005 Stegman Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up and a full basement. Outside you will find a patio and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5788828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Stegman Avenue, have any available units?
2005 Stegman Avenue, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dayton, OH.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Stegman Avenue, have?
Some of 2005 Stegman Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Stegman Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Stegman Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Stegman Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Stegman Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Stegman Avenue, offer parking?
No, 2005 Stegman Avenue, does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Stegman Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Stegman Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Stegman Avenue, have a pool?
No, 2005 Stegman Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Stegman Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 2005 Stegman Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Stegman Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Stegman Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr
Dayton, OH 45459
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive
Dayton, OH 45424
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln
Dayton, OH 45458
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl
Dayton, OH 45409
Stonehenge Apartments
3 Harshman Street
Dayton, OH 45403
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr
Dayton, OH 45405

Similar Pages

Dayton 1 BedroomsDayton 2 Bedrooms
Dayton Apartments with ParkingDayton Dog Friendly Apartments
Dayton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OH
Miamisburg, OHCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonSinclair Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College